Traxens corners the box tracking market with latest acquisition

Marseille-based Traxens, a smart-container service provider has secured a new financing round of €23m ($25m) from the company’s existing shareholders. The funds will be used to fuel Traxens’ international expansion starting with the acquisition of NEXT4, a fellow French supplier of removable and reusable shipping container trackers.

Founded in Toulouse in 2018, NEXT4 provides trackers that can be attached to containers from point of origin to the final destination. This provides freight forwarders with a premium tracking solution and gives customers 24/7, real-time data on the status and location of their goods via sensors inside the containers.

“Integrating NEXT4 into our company dramatically increases our ability to serve the growing needs of our customers as they digitalise their business processes, while adding freight visibility, cargo security and goods integrity,” said Traxens CEO David Marchand.

Traxens’ Internet-of-Things (IoT) solution enables access to data for managing assets in transit anywhere in the world. In addition to tracking container geolocation, it detects shocks and monitors temperature and humidity, as well as the open-or-closed status of container doors.