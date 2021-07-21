Trøim mounts Oslo listing for new dry bulk vehicle

Tor Olav Trøim’s recently launched dry bulk vehicle, Himalaya Shipping, will be listed on the OTC exchange in Oslo following a recent $30m boost raised from Norwegian and international investors, including American commodities giant Koch Industries, according to Norwegian business daily Finansavisen.

The move comes as the Norwegian investor and shipowner plans to invest over $800m in 12 LNG-fuelled newcastlemaxes to be built in China.

Trøim, who is also the chair of Golar LNG and vice chairman of Borr Drilling, announced his comeback to dry bulk last month with Himalaya Shipping, comparing today’s market to the supercycle days of 2003 to 2008.

Subscribing for shares in Himalaya Shipping, Koch Industries continues its business with Trøim after having bought a stake in 2020 Bulkers through a placement of shares sold on the Oslo Stock Exchange in May.