Turkish chemical tanker owner tipped to have made first boxship foray

Brokers suggest a Turkish chemical tanker owner has moved into the container trades.

Istanbul-based Akar Shipping, which to date has focused on chemical tankers, is widely tipped to be the buyer of Oslo-based Atlantica Shipping’s 1,696 teu Pinara boxship, paying somewhere in the region of $22m for the 18-year-old vessel, which is currently on charter to CMA CGM and deployed in the Mediterranean, according to Alphaliner.

Akar’s website shows the company owns nine chemical carriers at the moment, ranging in size from 4,318 to 39,999 dwt.