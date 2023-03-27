UAE’s Svetah taps Asian Energy for FPSO services in India

India’s Asian Energy Services has secured a contract from UAE-based Svetah Energy Infrastructure for the operations and maintenance works on the floating production storage and offloading system (FPSO), Svetah Venetia .

The 1998-built unit, formerly known as Petrojarl Varg, is to be deployed for production of oil and gas in the shallow-water PY-3 field about 80 km south of Pondicherry off India’s east coast.

Svetah won the contract from Hardy Exploration & Production India, the field operator, to provide the floater for five years, with additional extension options attached. The company acquired the FPSO for $22m from Altera Infrastructure in April 2022.

Asian Energy Services’ deal is worth around $20m, with a primary term of 5 years, starting from the date of Svetha Venetia‘s readiness to receive hydrocarbons from the field.