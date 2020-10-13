Ulstein appoints Cathrine Marti as new CEO

Ulstein Group has appointed Cathrine Marti as its new CEO, taking over from Gunvor Ulstein who has decided to step down from the role after 22 years.

Marti will commence her new role from November 2, while Gunvor Ulstein will remain actively involved through her role as chair of Ulsmo, the parent company of Ulstein Group.

Commenting on the change, Gunvor Ulstein said: “Ulstein is a family owned company. With my decision to step down from the operational role, I will be able to, through my role as Chair of Ulsmo and together with the Chair of the Board of Ulstein Group, Tore Ulstein, concentrate on the more long-term and strategic opportunities for the group and the maritime industry.”

Marti is moving from the position of CFO, a role which she has held for six years, and has extensive maritime experience including significant stints at Höegh Autoliners and DnB Shipping & Offshore.