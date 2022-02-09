Ultra Deep Solutions seals DSCV charter with Mermaid

Singapore-based Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) has landed a two-year charter deal with Mermaid Subsea Services, a subsidiary of Mermaid Maritime in Thailand, for the 2019-built diving support construction vessel (DSCV) Van Gogh.
The vessel has already been delivered to Mermaid and will be deployed to support the contractor’s various subsea projects commencing in February 2022. The contract comes with two one-year extension options, which, if exercised, would extend the charter period through to February 2026.
Mermaid Subsea Services said it had already secured contracts worth around $12m that will utilise the DSCV for a scheduled duration of approximately 120 days, expected to end in June 2022. In addition, the company is also looking to deploy the vessel for several prospective longer-term projects in West Africa.