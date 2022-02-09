Ultra Deep Solutions seals DSCV charter with Mermaid

Singapore-based Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) has landed a two-year charter deal with Mermaid Subsea Services, a subsidiary of Mermaid Maritime in Thailand, for the 2019-built diving support construction vessel (DSCV) Van Gogh .

The vessel has already been delivered to Mermaid and will be deployed to support the contractor’s various subsea projects commencing in February 2022. The contract comes with two one-year extension options, which, if exercised, would extend the charter period through to February 2026.

Mermaid Subsea Services said it had already secured contracts worth around $12m that will utilise the DSCV for a scheduled duration of approximately 120 days, expected to end in June 2022. In addition, the company is also looking to deploy the vessel for several prospective longer-term projects in West Africa.