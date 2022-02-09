AsiaOffshore

Ultra Deep Solutions seals DSCV charter with Mermaid

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 9, 2022
0 6 Less than a minute
UDS

Singapore-based Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) has landed a two-year charter deal with Mermaid Subsea Services, a subsidiary of Mermaid Maritime in Thailand, for the 2019-built diving support construction vessel (DSCV) Van Gogh.

The vessel has already been delivered to Mermaid and will be deployed to support the contractor’s various subsea projects commencing in February 2022. The contract comes with two one-year extension options, which, if exercised, would extend the charter period through to February 2026.

Mermaid Subsea Services said it had already secured contracts worth around $12m that will utilise the DSCV for a scheduled duration of approximately 120 days, expected to end in June 2022. In addition, the company is also looking to deploy the vessel for several prospective longer-term projects in West Africa.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 9, 2022
0 6 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button