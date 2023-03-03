AmericasMiddle EastRegulatory

US adds more Asian shipping firms to its Iran sanctions list

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 3, 2023
0 716 Less than a minute

More ships and shipping firms have been added to America’s lengthy list of sanctions relating to Iran.

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added many more companies to its Iran sanctions list including Qingdao-based Global Marine Ship Management, Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co, Vietnamese owner Golden Lotus, and Dubai-based owner player Swedish Management.

Tanker watchers looking to read the diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran will take yesterday’s decision to target more Iranian-linked maritime firms as a sign that sanctions are still some way away from being lifted.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 3, 2023
0 716 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button