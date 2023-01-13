US operator Laborde Marine adds to its OSV fleet

New Orleans-headquartered Laborde Marine has expanded its fleet with two deepwater offshore supply vessels (OSVs) acquired from L&M Botruc Rental.

The OSVs named Shelley Lab and Gibson Lab will support deepwater activities in the Gulf of Mexico. One of the vessels is currently operating under contract while the other is completing routine shipyard inspections and maintenance prior to becoming available for energy industry support later this month, the company said.

In addition to the acquisition, Laborde Marine has recently assumed the management of the 2010-built crewboat Northstar Independence and the OSV Capt Woodrow. In total, Laborde Marine now has 34 vessels either owned or under management. Along with the four new ships the company also welcomed 43 new employees.

“The offshore energy industry is in the early stages of what we believe will be a multi-year growth phase. We intend to continue to provide leading vessel support, with an uncompromising commitment to safety, as we sustainably grow our fleet into the future,” said Ashton Laborde, president of Laborde Marine.