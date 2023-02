Imperial Petroleum is buying two Japanese-built handysize bulk carriers from its CEO, Harry Vafias. The ships, built in 2012 and 2013, will join the fleet by the end of next month.

Imperial Petroleum is paying $25.5m for the pair as well as handing Vafias 13,875 series C convertible preferred stock.

Imperial Petroleum was created as a StealthGas spin-off in late 2021. Today the NASDAQ-listed entity owns 12 vessels made up of five MRs, an aframax, two suezmaxes and four bulk carriers.