Valaris seals jackup deals with TAQA and Cairn Energy

NYSE-listed offshore driller Valaris has been awarded two separate contracts for 2019-built jackup rig Valaris JU-123 , one with TAQA and the other with Cairn Energy.

TAQA has taken the rig for operations offshore the Netherlands, with commencement set for the fourth quarter of 2021 and an estimated minimum duration of 60 days. The contract is for the preparation of a wellbore for the Porthos CO2 transport and storage project.

The rig has also been awarded a one-well contract by Cairn Energy, in the UK North Sea, commencing in the second quarter of 2022 with an estimated duration of 72 days.

Earlier this month, Valaris was awarded a one-well contract with Carnarvon Petroleum for operations offshore Timor-Leste.