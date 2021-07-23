Van Oord awarded offshore wind installation contract by Iberdrola

Dutch offshore marine service group Van Oord has been awarded a contract by the Spanish energy company Iberdrola for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm.

No value has been disclosed for the contract, which will see Van Oord transport and install the foundations and ensure the supply, transport and installation of inter-array cables.

Van Oord plans to deploy its heavy-lift installation vessel Svanen to set up the 50 foundations. Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Nexus and trencher Dig-It will be deployed to lay the inter-array cables. The offshore works for the Baltic Eagle project will commence in 2023.

With a production capacity of 476 MW, the Baltic Eagle wind farm is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2024.