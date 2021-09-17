Vitol orders electric-hybrid tanker pair for bunkering business in Singapore

Vitol’s bunker operations company, V-Bunkers, has placed an order to build two electric-hybrid bunker tankers to be deployed for harbour operations in Singapore, as part of the move to reduce carbon emissions within the port.

Delivery of the first of the two bunker tankers is expected in the second half of 2022. The vessels will feature electric-hybrid notation and will employ onshore-rechargeable energy storage systems with lithium-ion batteries for energy storage and an automated power management system that will manage power consumption, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Mike Muller, head of Vitol Asia, said: “We support Singapore’s aspirations to be a leader in maritime decarbonisation and we look forward to using these new crafts to even more efficiently deliver bunkers to customers here in the world’s biggest bunkering port.”