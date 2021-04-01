AmericasEuropeOffshore

Volstad ship stays on DeepOcean duty

Adis Ajdin April 1, 2021
Volstad Maritime

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Volstad Maritime has secured a contract with subsea services player DeepOcean for the vessel Volantis.

The contract will see the 2008-built subsea construction vessel continue its US Gulf of Mexico campaign through 2021.

“We’re very pleased to continue the relationship with DeepOcean and delighted to support them further with an extension to the Volantis contract. Volantis combined with the DeepOcean equipment makes for a highly workable and competitive package, and we wish them all the best with the remainder of 2021,” said Tor Erik Andersen, Volstad commercial director.

The deal for the 107 m long vessel came with an undisclosed price tag, but with options for 2022.

Volstad’s fleet consists of 9 vessels, operating in diving, offshore IRM, constructiopn and seismic sectors.

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

