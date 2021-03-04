ContainersGreater China

Wan Hai acquires boxship from Delphis

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 4, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Piet Sinke / Maasmond Maritime

Taiwanese containerline Wan Hai Lines has announced the acquisition of 2010-built 4,178 teu boxship Toucan Hunter from Belgian owner Delphis.

The vessel was sold for a price of $21m, significantly lower than VesselsValue‘s valuation of $28.3m.

Wan Hai has been one of most active buyers of secondhand boxship tonnage over the past six months. The company is the world’s 11th largest liner company with 328,037 teu capacity according to data from Alphaliner.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 4, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button