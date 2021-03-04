Wan Hai acquires boxship from Delphis

Taiwanese containerline Wan Hai Lines has announced the acquisition of 2010-built 4,178 teu boxship Toucan Hunter from Belgian owner Delphis.

The vessel was sold for a price of $21m, significantly lower than VesselsValue‘s valuation of $28.3m.

Wan Hai has been one of most active buyers of secondhand boxship tonnage over the past six months. The company is the world’s 11th largest liner company with 328,037 teu capacity according to data from Alphaliner.