Wan Hai orders 12 boxships at JMU

Taiwanese shipping line Wan Hai Lines has announced a plan to order twelve 3,013 teu boxships at the newly founded Nihon Shipyard.

The ships will be built at Japan Marine United (JMU) and the total value of the order is $565.2m.

Wan Hai ordered eight 3,036 teu ships at JMU in 2018, with four of the ships delivered so far. The company also has twelve 2,038 teu ships on order at China’s Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding.

Wan Hai has been an aggressive buyer on the secondhand market of late also, having acquired six ships in total during December. In the meantime, the company has also spent $109m to build 37,000 containers in order to meet growing demand.

Alphaliner data shows Wan Hai currently operates 124 ships made up of 69 self-owned and 55 chartered ships, with total capacity of about 333,000 teu, making it 11th largest line in the world.