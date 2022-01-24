Wärtsilä methanol engines to debut on Van Oord’s wind farm installation newbuild

Finnish marine technology group Wärtsilä has received its first order for newbuild methanol-fuelled engines that will power a new offshore wind installation vessel (WIV) being built for Dutch marine construction firm Van Oord at Yantai CIMC Raffles shipyard in China.

The order, which includes the methanol fuel supply system, is for five Wärtsilä 32 engines, with delivery scheduled for early 2023. Wärtsilä will also supply a package of thrusters to the Van Oord vessel, the company’s seventh thruster order for WTIVs in 2021.

“We see methanol as one of the alternatives to meet the industry’s goals to reduce its environmental impact,” said Harold Linssen, project director, Van Oord.

Wärtsilä recently signed a long-term strategic cooperation agreement with Yantai CIMC Raffles aimed at the design and development of future-proof solutions for newbuild vessels. This will include the use of future carbon-free fuels and other integrated technology solutions. During the coming few years, Wärtsilä plans to commercialise engine technologies that allow the use of all alternative fuels currently under discussion. The company said that given the modularity of modern engines, owners can already future-proof their existing assets and plan for the use of new fuels as and when they become available.

“Enabling the use of methanol fuel is an important step along the path towards decarbonised operations. These cooperations will speed the work in bringing these fuels to the market, and in building ships that meet and exceed the regulatory and operational requirements for the coming decades,” said Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine Power.