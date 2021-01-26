Why are so many boxes being lost at sea?

Four container spills in the space of 47 days in the North Pacific, nearly 3,000 containers lost and insurance claims likely to top $100m. Ought we to christen a certain patch of the world’s largest ocean the Hawaiian Triangle?

Ship designers and the liner community will pore over the four accidents looking for links. The series of mishaps have garnered enormous speculation from our readers, who have dissected everything from the weather, megamax designs, lashings and stowage patterns.

Th...