Wind to whisky: Scottish distilleries eye green hydrogen

Some of the biggest names in the Scottish whisky business are looking at decarbonising their operations via the use of green hydrogen.

Glenmorangie, Whyte and Mackay and Diageo, who operate some of the largest distilleries in the Highlands of Scotland, are carrying out a feasibility study into using green hydrogen to fuel their distilleries.

The North of Scotland hydrogen programme, based around the Cromarty Firth in Easter Ross, aims to produce and distribute hydrogen via nearby wind farms in the coming years.

Bob Buskie, chief executive of Cromarty Port, said: “There is a huge opportunity to decarbonise Highland industry, transport and heat, as well as exporting green hydrogen to other parts of the UK and mainland Europe, which doesn’t have the same offshore wind capacity as Scotland.”

Buskie added: “The delivery of green hydrogen to Glenmorangie, Whyte and Mackay and Diageo will give them the opportunity to decarbonise the heating of their distilleries and maltings, which are situated close to the Cromarty Firth. This would be achieved by using hydrogen as a substitute for fossil fuels to create the energy needed to make steam so the distilling process can be achieved.”