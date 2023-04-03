AmericasEuropeOffshore

Wintershall Dea acquires 37% share in Hokchi block offshore Mexico

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarApril 4, 2023
Wintershall Dea has completed its acquisition of a 37% non-operated participating interest in the oil-producing Hokchi Block offshore Mexico. The German company is now the second-largest interest holder in the block after operator Hokchi Energy, a subsidiary of Pan American Energy. AINDA holds the remaining 3.6% share.

“The acquisition and the significant production we are adding with it are exactly in line with our strategy to further expand our international portfolio,” said Thilo Wieland, member of Wintershall Dea’s Management Board responsible for Latin America, in a statement.

Located in the Sureste Basin in shallow water, the Hokchi block currently produces about 27,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

