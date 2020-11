Less than a minute

Taiwanese owner Wisdom Marine has approved a plan to order a small LPG carrier at Japanese yard Murakami Hide.

The price for the 5,000 cu m LPG carrier is about JPY1.88bn ($17.9m).

In June, Wisdom announced a plan to raise $63.8m with proceeds to be used for the addition of new ships.

Wisdom Marine, primarily a bulk carrier operator, currently owns one 7,500 cu m LPG carrier in its fleet of around 130 vessels.