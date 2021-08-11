Wood chip carrier runs aground at Japanese port

A Japanese wood chip carrier ran aground and sustained structural damage at the Hachinohe Port in Aomori Prefecture, Japan. The Doun Kisen-owned 49,500 dwt Crimson Polaris grounded on Wednesday morning local time, causing its hull to crack.

The Panama-flagged vessel, with 21 crewmembers on board, initially managed to break free, but it was reportedly unable to navigate due to bad weather.

The 2006-built ship was flooded and forced to anchor outside the port. According to the Japanese Coast Guard, it is in stable condition and there is no risk of sinking. All the crewmembers, 8 Chinese and 13 Filipinos have been rescued and are reported safe.