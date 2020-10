Less than a minute

Yangzijiang secures order for newbuild bulker pair from Baosteel Shipping

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has won a bid to build two 59,000 dwt bulk carriers for Baosteel Shipping, the shipping unit of Chinese iron and steel giant Baowu Group.

Yangzijiang won the contract through a tender process that was also participated in by Nantong Xiangyu and New Dayang Shipbuilding.

The two vessels will be deployed for domestic coastal bulk shipping operations.

VesselsValue data shows Baosteel Shipping currently owns a fleet of nine bulk carriers.