Yinson Production eyes autonomous FPSOs

Yinson Production has partnered with British software company Aveva to develop autonomous and sustainable floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) solutions.

The Singapore-based unit of the Malaysian Yinson Group said the collaboration will enable it to operate its FPSO with minimal human involvement, and with a vision for them eventually becoming fully autonomous.

“Autonomous technology can greatly enhance the energy and resource efficiency of assets, whilst significantly lowering emissions. Furthermore, autonomous technologies can reduce human error and manual intervention, leading to stronger safety and environmental performance,” the company said in a release.

A digital twin of each FPSO vessel will be used to capture engineering and operational data through the complete asset lifecycle with the aim of improving visualisation, reliability, and efficiency.

A memorandum of understanding between the two companies builds on the existing partnership where Aveva PI System is already implemented on FPSO assets in the Yinson fleet, as well as AVEVA engineering tools being leveraged for design and construction.

Flemming Grønnegaard, chief executive of Yinson Production, commented: “The adoption of digital technologies will be crucial to accelerate the implementation of sustainable operations across all industries. With Aveva’s leading software and domain expertise and YP’s deep knowledge of FPSO design, operations and marketplace, this partnership will allow us to create a sustainable, differentiated offering that can pave the way for an industry-wide shift to safer, more sustainable, low carbon operations.”