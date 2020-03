Home Sector Offshore Yinson seals long-term deal for Lam Son FPSO March 17th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Offshore

Malaysian FPSO operator Yinson Holdings has sealed a long-term charter contract with Petrovietnam Technical Services Corp (PTSC) for FPSO PTSC Lam Son.

The new contract replaces all the previous interim deals, and is backdated to commence from July 1, 2017 and run through to the end of June 2021.

The value of the extension is around $122.87m.

Both parties shall have the right to terminate the contract subject to a 90-day notice period.