Zhonggu Logistics ventures into overseas markets

Jason Jiang March 24, 2021
Chinese domestic container shipping operator Zhonggu Logistics is expanding its footprint to the overseas market for the first time by introducing a new Southeast Asia service.

The new service, which started on March 20, will connect Shanghai, Ningbo and Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam.

The company will deploy 1,912 teu boxships, Zhong Gu Dong Hai and Zhong Gu Huang Hai, for the new service.

Zhonggu Logistics recently finalised orders for its major newbuilding program consisting of eighteen 4,600 teu boxships which will be built in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.

Alphaliner data shows Zhonggu Logistics operates a fleet of 116 ships with a total capacity of 171,459 teu, making it the largest domestic containerline in China.

