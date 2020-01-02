Zhuhai Port Shipping orders 19 river vessels at Hainan Kaihong Shipyard

Zhuhai Port Shipping, the shipowning unit of Zhuhai Port, has placed an order at Hainan Kaihong Shipyard for the construction of nineteen 3,500 dwt multipurpose river cargo ships.

The total value of the order is RMB160m ($23m) and delivery will start from October this year.

Zhuhai Port completed a $145m fund raising program in May last year for the expansion of its fleet, part of its strategy to transform into an integrated logistics solution provider. The company set out a plan to build a fleet of 55 vessels through both secondhand acquisitions and a newbuilding program.

The vessels will be used for bulk transport in the domestic river and coastal regions.

Zhuhai Port Shipping has also partnered up with local company Yunzhou Tech for the development of unmanned cargo ships.

