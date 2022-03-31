ZIM charters six 5,500 teu newbuilds

Israeli carrier ZIM has fixed a new charter transaction with a group of investors initiated by MPC Capital, taking six 5,500 teu wide beam newbuild vessels for a period of seven years for approximately $600m.

The vessels will be constructed at Korean-based shipyard, HJ Shipbuilding & Construction, formerly known as Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction, and are scheduled to be delivered between May 2023 and February 2024.

Eli Glickman, ZIM president and CEO, stated: “We are pleased to announce another attractive chartering transaction for newbuild vessels, securing modern and efficient tonnage vessels which are ideally suited to serve on our expanded network of expedited services, as well as other regional services. We continue to advance our strategy of chartering in highly versatile vessels to strengthen our commercial prospects, maintain our flexibility and enhance our position as an innovative provider of seaborne transportation.”

Alphaliner lists ZIM as the world’s 10th largest carrier with a fleet size approaching 450,000 slots.