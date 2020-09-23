ZIM enters the Australian trades

Israeli carrier ZIM is entering the Asia – Australia trades. The China Australia Express will launch in the middle of next month featuring a fast, 11-day transit time from the Pearl river delta to Sydney. Six 2,500 teu ships will be deployed on the new service, all featuring sizeable reefer capacity.

Rates from Asia to Australia have been approaching record levels in recent weeks.

ZIM has made a niche for itself by offering rapid transit times to destinations such as its popular 12-day transpacific service launched in June, something it has noticed has become more in demand with the rise of e-commerce.

Eli Glickman, ZIM’s president and CEO, commented: “In view of the high demand in the market, I am sure this new service will provide a solution to customers’ growing needs in this trade.”