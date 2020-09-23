ContainersMiddle East

ZIM enters the Australian trades

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers September 23, 2020
0 292 Less than a minute

Israeli carrier ZIM is entering the Asia – Australia trades. The China Australia Express will launch in the middle of next month featuring a fast, 11-day transit time from the Pearl river delta to Sydney. Six 2,500 teu ships will be deployed on the new service, all featuring sizeable reefer capacity.

Rates from Asia to Australia have been approaching record levels in recent weeks.

ZIM has made a niche for itself by offering rapid transit times to destinations such as its popular 12-day transpacific service launched in June, something it has noticed has become more in demand with the rise of e-commerce.

Eli Glickman, ZIM’s president and CEO, commented: “In view of the high demand in the market, I am sure this new service will provide a solution to customers’ growing needs in this trade.”

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close