ZIM invests in artificial intelligence firm

Sam Chambers June 22, 2022
Cash-rich Israeli carrier ZIM has invested $6m into Data Science Consulting Group (DSG), a compatriot tech firm with a focus on artificial intelligence. The two companies have already been working together over the past year.

Eyal Ben Amram, CIO of ZIM, commented: “There is a growing demand around the world and in our industry for AI-based products and solutions which can improve, among others, supply chain management and the accuracy of forecasting tools. The positive results of our collaboration with DSG during the past year and DSG’s proven versatile experience and understanding of AI convinced us to further invest in our relationship with DSG and its team.”

