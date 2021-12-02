ContainersEuropePorts and LogisticsTankers

$1,000 Christmas bonus for Maersk staff across the globe

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 2, 2021
1 688 1 minute read
Maersk

On track to post an all time high profit this year, Denmark’s largest shipping line will dish out a Christmas bonus to 80,000 employees around the world.

A.P. Moller-Maersk will give its staff a $1,000 bonus this month as it closes in on a record $17bn profit, according to Danish newspaper Borsen, citing an internal memo. The bonus scheme does not apply to the company’s top 400 managers.

“In a massive team effort our colleagues across the globe have risen beyond the call of duty to respond to our customers’ needs,” CEO Soren Skou said in the memo. “And this has not been easy given the unknowns and disruptions that we had to deal with, the impacted supply chains, congestions, and capacity shortages.”

Maersk gave a similar handout last year when it managed a $2.9bn profit.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 2, 2021
1 688 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Comments

  1. Worth more to some than others- in Romania or some Latin American countries this could be a lot of money and very welcome but, in Belgium, it works out to about Euros 440 in the pocket !
    What will the Top 400 managers be getting?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button