$1,000 Christmas bonus for Maersk staff across the globe

On track to post an all time high profit this year, Denmark’s largest shipping line will dish out a Christmas bonus to 80,000 employees around the world.

A.P. Moller-Maersk will give its staff a $1,000 bonus this month as it closes in on a record $17bn profit, according to Danish newspaper Borsen, citing an internal memo. The bonus scheme does not apply to the company’s top 400 managers.

“In a massive team effort our colleagues across the globe have risen beyond the call of duty to respond to our customers’ needs,” CEO Soren Skou said in the memo. “And this has not been easy given the unknowns and disruptions that we had to deal with, the impacted supply chains, congestions, and capacity shortages.”

Maersk gave a similar handout last year when it managed a $2.9bn profit.