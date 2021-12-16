Splash Extra

2021 Annual Review

Photo of Splash SplashDecember 17, 2021
0 0 1 minute read

$200,000 a day for a boxship charter; $135m for a six-year-old, 6,865 teu vessel – the scorching container shipping sector hit supernova territory in 2021 with freight rates up eightfold. The 10 leading publicly listed container shipping lines are on track to earn a record $115bn to $120bn in profit this year on the back of enormous supply chain stresses with boxship congestion a constant feature all year long.

Crew changes became more difficult as much of the world went into various mod...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Photo of Splash SplashDecember 17, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Back to top button