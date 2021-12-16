2021 Annual Review

$200,000 a day for a boxship charter; $135m for a six-year-old, 6,865 teu vessel – the scorching container shipping sector hit supernova territory in 2021 with freight rates up eightfold. The 10 leading publicly listed container shipping lines are on track to earn a record $115bn to $120bn in profit this year on the back of enormous supply chain stresses with boxship congestion a constant feature all year long.

Crew changes became more difficult as much of the world went into various mod...