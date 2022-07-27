ADNOC Drilling lands $2bn in contracts

ADNOC Drilling has been awarded two substantial contracts totaling $2bn for the Hail and Ghasha development project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The contracts comprise $1.3bn for integrated drilling services and fluids, and $711m for the provision of four island drilling units.

A third contract, worth around $681m was also awarded to ADNOC Logistics & Services, for the provision of offshore logistics and marine support services.

The Hail and Ghasha development project is part of the Ghasha concession, which is the world’s largest offshore sour gas development and a key component of ADNOC’s integrated gas masterplan as well as an important enabler of gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.

Production from the Ghasha concession is expected to start around 2025, ramping up to produce more than 1.5bn scfd of natural gas before the end of the decade. Four artificial islands have already been completed, and development drilling is underway.

In November last year, ADNOC and its partners awarded two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for the Dalma gas development project, within the Ghasha concession. They also awarded a contract to update the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the Hail and Ghasha project. The updated design is expected to be completed by the end of the year and should further optimise costs and timing, as well as potentially accelerate the integration of carbon capture.