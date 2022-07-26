ADNOC Logistics & Services buys compatriot OSV player Zakher Marine

ADNOC Logistics & Services, the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has acquired offshore support vessel owner and operator Zakher Marine International (ZMI) for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is expected to broaden ADNOC L&S’ services to include critical support assets for offshore operations, including ZMI’s maiden offshore renewables project in China, and expand the company’s footprint in the region.

The deal will add 24 jackup barges and 38 offshore support vessels from ZMI, and expand the fleet size of ADNOC’s arm to more than 300 units.

ZMI will continue to operate as a standalone entity under ADNOC L&S, led by Ali Hassan El Ali as CEO. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.