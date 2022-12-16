Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 firm up massive contracts in Norway

Aker BP subsea alliance partners Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 have confirmed massive contract awards for field development projects offshore Norway.

Following Aker BP and its partners’ submission of a plan for development and operation, the two companies have signed contracts for Yggdrasil (formerly Noaka), Valhall PWP-Fenris and Skarv Satellites projects.

The contract scopes will see Subsea 7 provide flowlines, flexible lines and perform the complete installation scope and Aker Solutions will provide subsea production systems and umbilicals.

Subsea 7 said it expects at least $1.2bn, while Aker Solutions’ combined scope is estimated at nearly $5bn – which will be the company’s highest-ever quarterly order intake. Separately Aker Solutions signed a two-year contract extension for maintenance and modifications work for Aker BP’s operated field centers Valhall, Ula, Alvheim and Skarv offshore Norway, worth up to $408m.