Aker Solutions awarded Equinor tieback contract

Norway’s Aker Solutions has won a contract worth up to NOK1.5bn ($142.5m) from Equinor to tie back Berling, previously known as Iris and Hades gas fields, to the Åsgard B platform in the Norwegian Sea.

The engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) project for Iris starts immediately, and Hades in September. Offshore mobilisation will begin in November 2025, and the tieback is to be completed in December 2027, with production starting in 2028.

“The expected recoverable reserves are estimated to around 45m barrels of oil equivalent, consisting mostly of gas. The tie-backs will enable a significant contribution to energy security in Europe,” said Paal Eikeseth, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ electrification, maintenance and modifications (EMM) business.

Aker Solutions completed the project FEED in August 2022 and continued in an interim phase to further develop the scope and optimise the technical solution for the tie-in at Åsgard B.

The engineering phase of the project, which will be Aker Solutions’ third consecutive tie-in to Åsgard B following Halten Øst and Smørbukk Nord, will be managed by Aker Solutions’ offices in Norway with support from Mumbai. Construction and prefabrication will be executed at the company’s yard in Egersund.