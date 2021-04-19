Alfa Laval and partners trial methanol as marine fuel
Alfa Laval has teamed up with fuel cell maker Blue World Technologies, DFDS, Maersk Drilling and Hafnia to test methanol as fuel and explore the technology’s potential as a source of marine fossil-free auxiliary power systems.
The aim is to develop, test and verify a highly efficient fuel cell solution that would give marine vessels a realistic alternative to combustion-based auxiliary power in the near future, Alfa Laval said.
The fuel cell system will use renewable, carbon-neutral methanol as fuel, enabling clean operations with very limited emissions. Methanol is one of the most promising fossil-free fuels available.
”We believe that fuel cell systems will have a larger role to play in the future X-to-Power landscape. However, there are a number of potential fuel (X) pathways, so we need to have a broad perspective on this area,” says Sameer Kalra, president of the Marine Division.
According to the company, methanol is one of the most promising fossil-free fuels available.
Testing will take place at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre in Denmark and is expected to be completed within one year.