Algoma slapped with $500,000 oily bilge water fine

Canada’s Algoma Central Corporation has been fined $500,000 in an American court after pleading guilty to dumping unprocessed oily bilge water into Lake Ontario.

The US Department of Justice said employees onboard the Algoma Strongfield violated the US Clean Water Act back in 2017 when they dumped approximately 45,000 litres of the wastewater into the lake.

“The very purpose of the Clean Water Act is to protect our natural resources, including one of our nation’s greatest natural treasures, the Great Lakes, from harm,” US attorney James Kennedy for the Western District of New York, said in a news release. “This conviction and the fine imposed sends a strong message that those who violate the Clean Water Act will be held accountable for their actions.”