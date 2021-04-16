AmericasDry CargoEnvironmentOperations

Algoma slapped with $500,000 oily bilge water fine

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 16, 2021
0 15 Less than a minute
Algoma

Canada’s Algoma Central Corporation has been fined $500,000 in an American court after pleading guilty to dumping unprocessed oily bilge water into Lake Ontario.

The US Department of Justice said employees onboard the Algoma Strongfield violated the US Clean Water Act back in 2017 when they dumped approximately 45,000 litres of the wastewater into the lake.

“The very purpose of the Clean Water Act is to protect our natural resources, including one of our nation’s greatest natural treasures, the Great Lakes, from harm,” US attorney James Kennedy for the Western District of New York, said in a news release. “This conviction and the fine imposed sends a strong message that those who violate the Clean Water Act will be held accountable for their actions.”

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 16, 2021
0 15 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button