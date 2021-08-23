Alibaba unit sets up China to South Korea ocean freight service

Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of Alibaba, is setting up a direct sea freight route between China and South Korea, which will be operated at least 6 times a week.

The direct line between Shandong province in China and South Korea will see ships arrive in 12 hours. The goal is to deliver products from AliExpress to South Korean customers within five and three days, with shipping costs reduced by 30%.

In October last year, Cainiao rolled out end-to-end logistics and supply-chain services for local businesses in South Korea and recently became a logistics partner for small and medium-sized export businesses in the country.