Altera and Ocyan JV to operate two platforms off Brazil

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 14, 2022
Petrobras

Altera&Ocyan, the joint venture formed by the Brazilian company Ocyan and Altera Infrastructure, formerly Teekay Offshore, has signed a contract to carry out maintenance and take over operations at two production platforms in the Papa Terra field in the Campos Basin.

The five-year deal inked with Brazilian independent 3R Petroleum will see Altera&Ocyan operate the P-61 tension-leg platform and the P-63 floating production, storage and offloading unit.

“This is the first time we are going to take over the operation of assets from another company, without owning them, expanding the scope of services we offer to the market,” said Altera&Ocyan director general Marcelo Nunes.

The company added that the achievement of this new contract, which can be extended for up to five years, will generate approximately 250 new job opportunities, including offshore and onshore. The deal is subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense – CADE.

