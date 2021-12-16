Analyst Abstract

Containers

Share prices for the main container shipping companies have risen on average 140% since the start of the year, with stocks once again on the move after a dip in October, a new report from Alphaliner pointed out this week. Gains which began after the release of the carriers’ third quarter results have further accelerated since the emergence of the omicron variant.

Share increases have occurred in a narrower band this year, although Taiwan’s carriers again led the field with gain...