Analyst Abstract

It’s January and just as the sun rises every day, the time between Christmas and Chinese New Year is the traditional period where dry bulk takes a breather.

Yes, the Chinese economy might not grow as strongly in 2022 as many in dry bulk had hoped, but there is still little reason to expect that the current upcycle is coming to a close any time soon, multiple analysts believe.

“Although the high level of volatility in 2021 might be slowing down, the dry bulk sector remains in a...