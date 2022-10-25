Analyst Abstract

Dry Bulk

Weak export volumes and lower distances have driven grain tonne-mile demand sharply lower this year. The lack of Black Sea cargoes has driven volumes lower, whilst weaker Chinese demand pulled down average distances. Looking forward over the next 12 months, the picture looks brighter, according to new research from Arrow.

Hog prices and margins in China have recently surged to levels only seen during the catastrophic African swine fever outbreak three years ago. Improving feed de...