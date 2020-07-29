Analyst Abstract

Containers

With the likelihood of industries re-shoring post-coronavirus growing everyday, Singapore’s CTI Consultancy crunched the numbers this month to translate what this might mean for the main east-west trades. CTI took 10% of the current Asia-Europe and transpacific demand and placed that into their own regional markets (Eastern Europe and predominantly Mexico respectively). This results in the overall demand for global teu*nautical miles transportation reducing by almost 4%. A 30...