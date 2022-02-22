Another record year for S&P?

The opening weeks of 2022 suggest another record year is on the cards in terms of the overall sale and purchase segment in shipping.

Last year set new highs in terms of ships changing hands with Clarkson Research Services tallying 148m dwt – equivalent of 7% of the global merchant fleet – sold for just over $47bn.

Amid further price gains, the first six weeks of the year saw a busy start to 2022, clocking up another $6.2bn of secondhand spending. That’s an annual run-rate of around $53b...