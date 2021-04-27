April 2021 Review

The Joe Biden administration outlined a 180-degree turn on the environment, seeking international collaboration and making ambitious national greenhouse gas cut targets. In shipping, John Kerry, Biden’s climate envoy, said the US would be pushing for the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to ensure shipping is a zero emissions industry by 2050, far exceeding current IMO targets that call for emissions to be slashed by at least 50% compared to 2008 levels.

