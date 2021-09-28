Splash Extra

Are today’s sky-high container freight rates fuelling inflation?

Economists and analysts from Asia, Europe and America deliberate whether today’s box shipping snarl-ups and costs - which have leapt fivefold over the past year - are pushing up prices for consumers

Photo of Splash SplashSeptember 29, 2021
0 139 3 minutes read

With containers piled high at ports around the world, especially on the transpacific between China and the US, regulators are keeping an eye on the situation with growing fears that the squeezed supply chains are directly fuelling inflation. However, just how much do today’s sky-high container freight rates and slower delivery times factor into inflation around the world and specifically in the US?

“Higher shipping and handling costs will inevitably feed through in higher end prices to busin...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Photo of Splash SplashSeptember 29, 2021
0 139 3 minutes read
Back to top button