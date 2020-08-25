August 2020 Review

Shipping made headlines in the mainstream media throughout August for all the wrong reasons. On August 4, a gigantic explosion decimated Beirut port. The source of the inferno was 2,750 tonnes of ammonia nitrate that had originally entered Beirut on a decrepit vessel that was abandoned in Lebanon seven years ago. The final death toll from the accident is expected to be above 200, while insurers are bracing for a $3bn bill.

The Japanese-owned Wakashio newcastlemax, which...