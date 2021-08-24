August 2021 Review

Operations at a terminal of the world’s largest port were suspended on August 11 following a single case of Covid-19 being detected on a 34-year-old worker. Ningbo-Zhoushan port was already experiencing unprecedented congestion prior to the Covid closure. Operations are expected to get back to normal in the coming days.

Walmart became the latest big American retail brand to take shipping matters into its own hands, chartering a number of ships. The giant supermarket chain follows...