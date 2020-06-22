Authorities clamp down on ships where seafarer contracts have expired
Authorities around the world are now taking action against ships where seafarers have been working beyond their contracts, without necessarily fixing the key issue of flights for crew repatriation.
On Friday the Berge Heng Shan was detained at Port Hedland by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) and told to fix three crewing-related deficiencies before it could depart. Two seafarers onboard the Berge Bulk ship were found to not have a valid seafarer’s employment agreement, another two have not been repatriated as per their employment agreement, while the ship had no repatriation plan for crew who had been working for longer than 11 months onboard.
The shipowner was able to resolve the issue and the UK-flagged newcastlemax departed for Qingdao the next day.
The situation whereby an owner is in trouble with no local or global solution to hand has attracted criticism.
“It is practically impossible to do crew changes in Australia but their AMSA insists on employers effecting them. And the ship is going to China where, unless you are Chinese, it is also impossible to do crew change. A true example of the employers being stuck between a rock and a hard place,” Francesco Gargiulo, CEO of the International Maritime Employers’ Council (IMEC), told Splash today.
In the UK, meanwhile, five cruiseships belonging to Global Cruise Lines were detained on Friday by British authorities over concerns for crew welfare.
“Surveyors found a number of expired and invalid Seafarers Employment Agreements, late payments of wages and crews who had been on board for over 12 months,” the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said in a statement.
Splash has been reporting the worrying rise in cases of self-harm among the thousands of seafarers stuck at sea for months longer than their original contracts. On Friday morning in Vancouver a 19-year-old Chinese messman jumped off the bow of his ship at anchorage. He is presumed drowned.
Yesterday, IMEC’s Gargiulo and Jacqueline Smith, the maritime coordinator at the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) issued a joint statement in which they wrote: “Our main concern is that failing too relieve fatigued, stressed and desperate crew, is only inviting accidents or major incidents which will damage the shipping industry and the reputation of those same seafarers”.
Comments
An evident lack of principles is seen when well-being of sailors (“key workers”) is defended with economic or safety arguments only. Merchant marine faces the most miserable time in its entire histor; employers and unions are viewed with increasing distrust as never before. Shouldn’t managers start by apologizing?
Apology dont bring your home.Agree however something have to be done for mariners overdue contracts.
Managers should start by saying sorry? What does this mean? Managers have been saying sorry, asking for solutions, working to the bone, scratching around for any light at the end of this tunnel for months now. If you or anyone give a damn about the sailors, contact your politicians and demand a solution. The managers and owners are at the forefront of trying to salvage a solution to this crisis.
Managers can’t make planes fly or ports open or countries use common sense. Managers can only try and be innovative in trying to get people exchanged on the ships. But dumb ass countries do their best to make crew changes a nigh impossible task.
Im curious to know how the deficiencies were rectified in one day when it has been apparently impossible to repatriate crew.
How did this vessel sail?
Craig, your question is the most valid one. I imagine in quite a few situations, effecting crew changes has been difficult but not impossible. I.e. multiple flights to get the crew member home. I as an owner have been in this situation recently. It can then come down to cost. But detain the ship, hey presto, the managers / owners have no option but to look harder for flights etc no matter the cost.
One set of bureaucrats putting pressure on another. I hope no one gets hurt in the middle.