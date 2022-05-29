‘Backbone to every vessel’: Celebrating the very first Cooks Day

The shipping industry is being encouraged to recognise the role of cooks onboard vessels with the very first Cooks Day celebration on May 30, initiated by the catering management provider MCTC.

MCTC launched the initiative in March and has identified several creative ways shipping companies and their crews can get involved and join them in appreciating the role of the cook, including raising awareness of the critical role that onboard cooks play; sharing pictures with MCTC of crew members enjoying their favourite meals; emailing MCTC with stories of how the cook has helped or supported crew members and colleagues; and recording a personal video thanking them for their work and contribution.

For this special occasion, MCTC suggested crew members bake a cake for their cooks, hold a baking competition, organise a group photo with seafarers and the vessel’s cooks, or simply thank their cooks after their meals. To support the initiative, people can also share the Cooks Day logo on social media channels.

Christian Ioannou, CEO of MCTC, commented: “Cooks really are the backbone to every vessel and ensuring crew members remain productive, healthy, full of energy and highly motivated. But they are often overlooked as they are shut away in the kitchen. We want to make sure on Monday they feel valued and appreciated.

“Cooks have a very challenging role of catering for a culturally diverse workforce and helping seafarers come together and take comfort in the delicious meals being offered to them, which can often remind them of home and pick them up at the end of a long day away from their loved ones.”